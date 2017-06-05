Hamilton 'shaken' after equalling Senna

LEWIS Hamilton has produced a moment of Montreal magic to put his Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix and equal Ayrton Senna's career haul of 65, while Daniel Ricciardo qualified sixth. English triple world champion Hamilton's third pole in a row in Canada equalled Michael Schumacher's record of six at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but it took a stunning lap worthy of his late Brazilian hero Senna to do it.

