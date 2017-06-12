Hamilton hopes "rollercoaster" start to 2017 is behind him
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is hopeful his season will be less "up and down" going forward after an uneven start to the 2017 Formula 1 campaign. Hamilton had lost crucial points in the title contest with frustrating outings in Sochi and Monaco, although both races were followed by respective confident wins in the Spanish and Canadian grands prix.
