Gutierrez to replace injured Bourdais at Detroit Grand Prix
Gutierrez, a former Formula One driver, will make his IndyCar debut Saturday in the first of two races this weekend on Belle Isle. The 25-year-old Mexican may get an extended opportunity to race in the series if he fares well in Detroit because Bourdais is out indefinitely.
