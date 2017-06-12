Goodwood to celebrate Ecclestone's career
F1 - German Grand Prix 2016 - Hockenheimring, Germany - 30/7/16 - President and CEO of Formula One Management Bernie Ecclestone before practice. The Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of Britain's most popular motor racing events, will break with tradition this year and use its central feature to celebrate former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone rather than an automotive marque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC