Goodwood to celebrate Ecclestone's career

F1 - German Grand Prix 2016 - Hockenheimring, Germany - 30/7/16 - President and CEO of Formula One Management Bernie Ecclestone before practice. The Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of Britain's most popular motor racing events, will break with tradition this year and use its central feature to celebrate former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone rather than an automotive marque.

