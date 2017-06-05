Formula One's New Bosses Want More Races And For Americans To Actually Care Again
Lewis Hamilton at the Formula One Grand Prix of Europe in Baku, Azerbaijan in June 2016. Photo credit: AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev The new bosses at Formula One, Liberty Media, already have former F1 tyrant Bernie Ecclestone in a fuss about how much they're using this "social media" stuff .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC