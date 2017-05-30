Formula One wants more than 21 races a year
Formula One - F1 - Monaco Grand Prix 2017 - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo - 28/5/17Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in action during the raceReuters / Max Rossi SILVERSTONE, England: Formula One wants more than 21 races a year and will actively target new venues rather than wait for potential hosts to come calling, commercial managing director Sean Bratches said on Friday. Speaking during an event at the Silverstone circuit to mark 40 years of the Williams team, Bratches told Reuters he was aiming for fewer back-to-back grands prix and a calendar drawn up along continental lines.
