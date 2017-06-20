Formula One: French Grand Prix returns in 2018
File photo of Felipe Massa of Brazil during qualifying for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Jun 10, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. PARIS: The French Grand Prix returns to the Formula One calendar in 2018 after a decade-long absence at Le Castellet's Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille, motorsport's governing body the FIA confirmed on Monday .
