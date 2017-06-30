Former McLaren team manager joins Wil...

Former McLaren team manager joins Williams

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Former McLaren team manager Dave Redding, a 30-year Formula One veteran, is joining Williams in the same role after next month's British Grand Prix. "I'm sure Dave will fit in well," said chief technical officer Paddy Lowe, who worked with Redding at McLaren and joined Williams from champions Mercedes in March.

