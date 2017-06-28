Force India reserve Celis gets first ...

Force India reserve Celis gets first F1 practice outings of 2017

Sebastian Vettel has always drawn comparisons to Michael Schumacher. By deliberately hitting Lewis Hamilton, he's given another indicator he has the seven-time champion's bad characteristics as well as the good Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team.

