Fifth place "realistic" for Toro Rosso - Tost
Franz Tost says that its "realistic" for Toro Rosso to hang on to its fifth place in the World Championship, although the team boss is resigned to the fact that Force India is already out of reach in fourth. In what's been a tight midfield battle, Toro Rosso has outperformed the likes of Williams, Renault and Haas so far in 2017.
