FIA steps up F1 oil burn clampdown

FIA steps up F1 oil burn clampdown

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

The FIA has stepped up its clampdown on Formula 1 teams potentially trying to get a power boost by using oil as fuel, with a fresh directive to teams issued ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. suspecting rivals had found a way around the regulations , it is understood the latest move has come unprompted from the FIA because it wants to ensure all teams are operating within the regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16) Oct '16 proflagger 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,973,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC