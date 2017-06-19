FIA steps up F1 oil burn clampdown
The FIA has stepped up its clampdown on Formula 1 teams potentially trying to get a power boost by using oil as fuel, with a fresh directive to teams issued ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. suspecting rivals had found a way around the regulations , it is understood the latest move has come unprompted from the FIA because it wants to ensure all teams are operating within the regulations.
