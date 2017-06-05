Ferrari are favourites for the F1 tit...

Ferrari are favourites for the F1 title, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

4 hrs ago

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won three of six races and leads Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton by 24 points before this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. Wolff said: "It's painful but we are not the favourites for this year's championship.

Chicago, IL

