Ferrari are favourites for the F1 title, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has won three of six races and leads Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton by 24 points before this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix. Wolff said: "It's painful but we are not the favourites for this year's championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
