Fernando Alonso Says He'll Leave Formula One If The New Owners Add Too Many Races
As part of the makeover Liberty Media is giving Formula One in its first year of ownership, the company recently said it wants to majorly expand the schedule. Champions Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton don't seem to like that much, agreeing that they'd consider leaving if the number of races got too high.
