Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite starting from the back in Baku
Fernando Alonso did little to dampen mounting speculation that he will leave McLaren by declaring his weekend in Azerbaijan has been "very positive" despite being on the back of the grid. Alonso, the 35-year-old Spaniard who is out of contract with the British team at the end of the year, will start tomorrow's race in Baku from last following a 40-place penalty after a series of changes to his Honda engine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC