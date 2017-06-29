Fennelly: Sebastien Bourdais on the road to recovery following terrifying crash at Indy 500
The man on crutches was a patient in the physical therapy wing at All Florida Orthopaedic Associates on Fourth Street N. All around him Wednesday morning, working on equipment or on mats, were people on the mend - knee replacements, hip replacements, shoulder surgeries, people recovering off car accidents, just like him. Well, not like him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC