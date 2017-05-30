F1: Wehrlein given all-clear
Not for the first time this year, Pascal Wehrlein has had to wait on being given the medical green light before getting into his Sauber . Following his Race of Champions crash in January, the German was initially prevented from taking part in the first week of testing and subsequently ruled out of the opening two rounds of the championship when it was revealed he had cracked a number of vertebrae in the crash.
