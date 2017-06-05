F1 ticket voucher exchange process st...

F1 ticket voucher exchange process starts in Baku

12 hrs ago

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the organizer of the Formula 1 competitions in Azerbaijan, has announced that the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ticketholders will be able to exchange their ticket vouchers for actual tickets June 1-25. Ticketholders are asked to bring their ID with them to get their tickets.

Chicago, IL

