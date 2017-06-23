F1-Red Bull take top two spots in Aze...

F1-Red Bull take top two spots in Azerbaijan practice

Read more: The Star Online

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished first and second in the first practice ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan, in a scorching session that was halted with a red flag after Sergio Perez of Force India crashed into the barriers. Verstappen, using Supersoft tyres, was the session's fastest with a time of 1:44.410, with teammate Ricciardo - who collided with Perez during practice in 2016 - four tenths behind.

Chicago, IL

