F1-Red Bull take top two spots in Azerbaijan practice
Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished first and second in the first practice ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan, in a scorching session that was halted with a red flag after Sergio Perez of Force India crashed into the barriers. Verstappen, using Supersoft tyres, was the session's fastest with a time of 1:44.410, with teammate Ricciardo - who collided with Perez during practice in 2016 - four tenths behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC