F1-Red Bull take top two spots in Azerbaijan practice

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished first and second in the first practice ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan, in a scorching session that was halted with a red flag after Sergio Perez of Force India crashed into the barriers. Verstappen, using Supersoft tyres, was the session's fastest with a time of 1:44.410, with teammate Ricciardo - who collided with Perez during practice in 2016 - four tenths behind.

