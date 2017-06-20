F1 Raceweek: Hamilton sick of rollercoaster ride, Palmer under pressure
With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix upon us this weekend, we look at the big talking points in the Formula One paddock. Lewis Hamilton's win in Canada last time out means the Briton goes into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend capable of overhauling Sebastian Vettel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC