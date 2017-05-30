F1: Pirelli reveals compounds for Singapore
As was the case in China, Bahrain , Spain and Monaco , and will be the case in Canada, Azerbaijan and Austria, the tyre compounds Pirelli will take to Singapore this year will be the same as last season, albeit wider and heavier. In Singapore , the fourteenth round of the season, the P Zero Yellow soft, Red supersoft and purple ultrasoft will be used.
