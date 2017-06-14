F1: Mercedes delighted with performance turn-around after Monaco slump

It's Sunday 28th May on the Cote d'Azur. Interwoven between the twisting hills in front of a clear, breathtaking backdrop, the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix - the showcase event of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar - dances between the streets of Monte Carlo as Ferrari claims it's first 1-2 finish since Germany in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.