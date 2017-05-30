F1: Lauda seeking Vettel DNFs
Though Austrian, Niki Lauda admits he would enjoy some good old-fashioned schaudenfraude should Sebastian Vettel suffer a couple of DNFs in the remaining races. The three-time world champion admits that in the wake of the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes only hopes of winning both the drivers' and constructors' titles lays depends largely on Ferrari reliability.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
