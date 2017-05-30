F1: Lauda seeking Vettel DNFs

F1: Lauda seeking Vettel DNFs

Though Austrian, Niki Lauda admits he would enjoy some good old-fashioned schaudenfraude should Sebastian Vettel suffer a couple of DNFs in the remaining races. The three-time world champion admits that in the wake of the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes only hopes of winning both the drivers' and constructors' titles lays depends largely on Ferrari reliability.

