F1 boss Chase Carey says 2018 schedule will please Fernando Alonso
After repeating his threat to quit Formula 1 if the schedule expands much beyond the currrent 20 races, Fernando Alonso sat down with the sport's new CEO Chase Carey. Alonso, who Carey says is "one of our biggest stars", warned in Montreal that if Carey follows through with apparent plans to expand the calendar to 25 races, he will quit.
