F1 boss Carey to wave the start flag at Le Mans

Formula One chairman and chief executive Chase Carey will be the official starter of the 85th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race this weekend, organizers said on Friday. The 62-year-old American, who will wave the French flag to signal the start of the endurance classic at the Sarthe circuit, follows on from Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt who did the honors last year.

