F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: By the numbers
Formula 1 heads to Azerbaijan for the eighth round of the 2017 World Championship following one of Lewis Hamilton's most dominant performances -- which resulted in Sebastian Vettel's championship advantage shrinking to just 12 points. With the balance of power seemingly changing hands at every grand prix, it is difficult to predict whether Ferrari or Mercedes will lead the way at the Baku City Circuit.
