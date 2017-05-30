F1 ACCESS01 Jun 2017 Ultrasoft, supersoft and soft tyres for Singapore
Official Formula One tyre suppliers Pirelli have announced the compound choices that will be available to teams for September's 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. On offer are the purple-marked ultrasoft, the red-marked supersoft and the yellow-marked soft, with drivers obliged to use the latter two at some point during the race, and to save a set of ultras for Q3.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC