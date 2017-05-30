F1 ACCESS01 Jun 2017 Ultrasoft, supersoft and soft tyres for Singapore

Official Formula One tyre suppliers Pirelli have announced the compound choices that will be available to teams for September's 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. On offer are the purple-marked ultrasoft, the red-marked supersoft and the yellow-marked soft, with drivers obliged to use the latter two at some point during the race, and to save a set of ultras for Q3.

