Excellent adventure: Fernando Alonso's road to the Indy 500
When Fernando Alonso decided to compete in the 101st Indianapolis 500, the two-time Formula 1 World Champion from Spain knew it would be a great adventure. Alonso's journey to this year's Indy 500 brought additional luster and attention to the Memorial Day weekend race and helped restore its place as "The Greatest Race in the World."
