D'Ambrosio to stay at Dragon for fourth season

Faraday Future Dragon Racing will keep at least one of its drivers for season four of Formula E in 2018-19, as Jerome d'Ambrosio is set to continue with the outfit. Former Marussia and Lotus F1 driver d'Ambrosio has confirmed to Motorsport.com that he will stay with Jay Penske's team for a fourth consecutive season.

