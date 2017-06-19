City Tyres-Pirelli Formula 1 campaign to turn annual
Owing to its success at the previous edition, the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix promotion has been turned into an annual event by organisers City Tyres. City Tyres through Pirelli, the official distributor of tyres to Formula One, sponsored eight lucky winners to the last race of the Formula One calendar in an all-expenses paid trip.
