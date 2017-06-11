Cheers!': Sir Patrick Stewart chugs champagne out of F1 driver's sweaty racing shoe
Sir Patrick Stewart drinks champagne out of Daniel Ricciardo's shoe after Sunday's Formula One Canadian Grand Prix. At least it wasn't milk .
