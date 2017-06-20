Cargoes for holding F1 race in Baku d...

Cargoes for holding F1 race in Baku delivered to country

13 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

More than 600 tons of cargo, including racing cars and equipment needed for their maintenance and organization of the competition, arrived by six flights from Montreal. Two more flights will be operated this week.

Chicago, IL

