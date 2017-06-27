Button: Vettel should not be punished...

Button: Vettel should not be punished further for collision with Hamilton

Jenson Button has weighed into Lewis Hamilton's row with Sebastian Vettel by insisting that the Ferrari driver should not face further punishment for causing a deliberate collision in Azerbaijan. Vettel is under investigation by the FIA after he banged wheels with title rival Hamilton during Sunday's chaotic race.

