Buemi, Lopez "uncomfortable" missing Formula E races

Toyota LMP1 drivers Jose Maria Lopez and Sebastien Buemi have admitted their clashing commitments between the World Endurance Championship and Formula E have left them feeling "uncomfortable" this season. Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and WEC chief Gerard Neveu met with FIA president Jean Todt and F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend to discuss better cohesion between the calendars in the future.

