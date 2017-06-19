British teenager George Russell to te...

British teenager George Russell to test Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in August

British teenager George Russell will get his first taste of Lewis Hamilton's 2017 Mercedes car at a Formula One young driver test in August. The 19-year-old, who hails from Norfolk, was signed by Hamilton's Mercedes team to their young driver programme earlier this year.

