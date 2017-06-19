British teenager George Russell to test Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in August
British teenager George Russell will get his first taste of Lewis Hamilton's 2017 Mercedes car at a Formula One young driver test in August. The 19-year-old, who hails from Norfolk, was signed by Hamilton's Mercedes team to their young driver programme earlier this year.
