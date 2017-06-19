Best pilots of FIA Formula 2 Practice Session announced

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Nyck de Vries, a pilot of the Pertamina Arden team, showed the best time at the Practice Session of the FIA Formula-2 Championship in Baku. MP Motorsport's Jordan King came in second , while Russian Time pilot, Luca Ghiotto came in third .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.