Berlin stardom for Formula E Super Fan

A Formula E super fan handed out the winners' trophy to Berlin ePrix victor Sebastien Buemi last Sunday in a move to include direct additional fan experience in the all-electric championship. Welsh 'Super-Fan' James Harmon appeared on the podium next to Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and described his experience as 'the greatest day of my life, it is only just sinking in that a dream has come true.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.