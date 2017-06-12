Berlin stardom for Formula E Super Fan

Berlin stardom for Formula E Super Fan

14 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

A Formula E super fan handed out the winners' trophy to Berlin ePrix victor Sebastien Buemi last Sunday in a move to include direct additional fan experience in the all-electric championship. Welsh 'Super-Fan' James Harmon appeared on the podium next to Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag and described his experience as 'the greatest day of my life, it is only just sinking in that a dream has come true.'

