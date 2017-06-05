Barcelona's Neymar and F1 champ Lewis Hamilton watch NBA Finals
Barcelona star Neymar and England Formula One star Lewis Hamilton took some time off to watch Game Two of the NBA Finals between Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Oracle Arena on Sunday evening. The Golden State Warriors again overwhelmed Cleveland in the Finals, this time 132-113 in Game 2 to take a commanding lead in this series.
