All Blacks team up with Unicef to promote new 'Super Dads' campaign

22 hrs ago

As much of the world celebrates Fathers' Day, Unicef has enlisted sporting superstars like F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham and All Blacks Israel Dagg, Wyatt Crockett, and Sam Whitelock to share their experiences of fatherhood. Fathers are crucial to early childhood development, but more than half of children between 3 and 4 years-old in 74 countries have fathers who do not play or engage with them, Unicef analysis shows.

