A Montreal Lewis HAMihilation only lacking Esteban Ocon's killer...
Canada delivers again - both for Formula 1 and for Lewis Hamilton, as the three-times world champion annihilates the grid, picks up one of Ayrton Senna's helmets and leaves Ferrari feeling like they mucked up.
