5 things we learned from Friday free practice ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix | The NR F1 Podcast

The NR F1 Podcast - recorded in the county that gave the world Team Lotus, Martin Brundle and a training ground to the likes of Ayrton Senna and Mark Webber - brings you CALLUM SPRINGALL's learnings from 2017 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku. Waking up on Friday morning, it felt like a return to a seemingly bygone era where the leading teams would conjure up all manner of technical developments, bordering on illegality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.