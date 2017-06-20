2018 F1 schedule: France, Germany return; Malaysia out
The calendar, released on Monday, features no real surprises -- it had been announced several months ago that Paul Ricard Circuit will host the first French Grand Prix since 2008, and Hockenheim has a unique contract to host a Grand Prix event in Germany every other year. The busiest time for the teams centers on the French, Austrian and British events, which will run on concurrent weekends in July.
