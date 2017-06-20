2017 F1: Honda to deliver engine upgrade in Baku ?
In Canada just over a week ago, McLaren chiefs admitted their frustration was at boiling point after the team's hapless Japanese partner failed to deliver the upgrade as scheduled. Honda's F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa then said he could not promise it will even be ready for the following race in Azerbaijan.
