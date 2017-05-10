Will Power brreaks IndyCar Grand Prix...

Will Power brreaks IndyCar Grand Prix qualifying record

Power claimed his third pole of the season and his second at the IndyCar Grand Prix on Friday in a record time of 1 minute, 7.7044 seconds at 129.687 mph on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Castroneves was second at 1:08.1169, setting up the teammates for their third consecutive side-by-side start.

