This Photographer Shoots 230 MPH Formula One Cars On A Camera From 1913

In a sport known for cars that top out over 230 mph , it's hard to catch one on a modern smartphone camera without it being a blur. But one photographer lugs a seven-pound camera that's over 100 years old around Formula One circuits, all to shoot with its two "'slow' and 'kind of slow' shutter speeds."

