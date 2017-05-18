The story of F1's unofficial 11th team

Formula 1's newest outfit might not actually compete on track, but Paul Stoddart - the man behind it - has pulled out all the stops to ensure it feels like an authentic part of the paddock. The push by Formula 1's new owners Liberty Media to do more for fans came alive at the Spanish Grand Prix as a bigger entertainment programme, enhanced activities and a festival atmosphere helped produce a carnival-style event for those at the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.