The runners were followed in the 'catcher car' by F1 legend David Coulthard after they set off from Parker's Piece Setting off from Parker's Piece in the city centre, the runners were followed by a 'catcher car' driven by Formula 1 ace David Coulthard. Once they were overtaken they were automatically eliminated from the race, with the last runner to be caught crowned the champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.