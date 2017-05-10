That bit better be quicker Red Bull or you've wasted months | The...
It's Europe time! Formula 1 returns home and the teams prepare for the Spanish Grand Prix with new bits, wings, pipes, upgrades and in some cases - a new car. Edition 162 of The NR F1 Podcast previews round five of the 2017 F1 season in Barcelona, wonders how rogue Fernando Alonso will get at his home race in his fault McLaren and exactly what another Valtteri Bottas victory would do for the rest of the year at Mercedes and beyond.
