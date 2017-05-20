Teenage driver 'Billy Whizz' who lost...

Teenage driver 'Billy Whizz' who lost legs in horror F4 crash vows to race again

Billy Monger, known as Billy Whizz, is determined to get back behind the wheel after losing both of his lower legs last month. A teenage British racing driver who lost both legs following a horror crash has vowed to get back behind the wheel.

