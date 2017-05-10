Stop buying kids, Bayern boss warns R...

Stop buying kids, Bayern boss warns RB Leipzig

Read more: Vanguard

Bayern Munich's president Uli Hoeness has told rivals RB Leipzig to 'stop buying kids!' if they want to run the champions closer next season, with Germany's top clubs to clash on Saturday. Second-placed Leipzig capped their first year in Germany's top flight by qualifying directly for next season's Champions League while Saturday's visitors Bayern are already confirmed as German champions.

