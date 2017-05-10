Stop buying kids, Bayern boss warns RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich's president Uli Hoeness has told rivals RB Leipzig to 'stop buying kids!' if they want to run the champions closer next season, with Germany's top clubs to clash on Saturday. Second-placed Leipzig capped their first year in Germany's top flight by qualifying directly for next season's Champions League while Saturday's visitors Bayern are already confirmed as German champions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC