Stevie Wonder races into Austin for huge Formula 1 concert

21 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

The award-winning superstar is scheduled to take the COTA Super Stage on Sunday, October 22. Wonder joins Justin Timblerake on the roster; Timberlake will perform Saturday, October 21. "After five years, the F1 USGP weekend at COTA has evolved into an annual destination where residents and visitors alike can experience a combination of world-class music, entertainment, and motorsports," said Bobby Epstein, chairman of COTA, in a previous release. The U.S. Grand Prix takes over COTA October 20-22.

